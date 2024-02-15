How to watch Rockies games on TV in 2024 with & without cable: Full Streaming Guide
With many questions surrounding how to watch the Rockies this year, we finally have our answer. Here is how you can watch the Rockies this season.
By Noah Spirek
Believe it or not, Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies is just 43 days away. And, at long last, we have answers in regard to how to view the games this upcoming season.
Today, the Rockies announced the creation of "Rockies.TV," a streaming service that will supply fans with every Rockies game all season long, produced by Major League Baseball. Perhaps the most exciting part about this is for the first time, games will be broadcast in the Colorado area with no blackout restrictions. Further details are yet to be released regarding how to watch the Rockies on a traditional cable channel, but an announcement is expected to come in the near future, according to a Rockies spokesperson.
As for the cost, there are multiple different packages that are available for purchase.
For just Rockies.TV, the price is $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the full year.
***The Rockies.TV offer is only for the Rockies fans inside the club's home television territory, according to MLB's blackout map. The MLB out of market package remains available for the rest of fans.***
Also available for purchase is MLB.TV + Rockies.TV, which is $39.99 per month, or $199.99 per year. This option would give viewers the ability to watch every MLB game along with Rockies games.
It is worth noting that with the purchase of MLB.TV, you can watch many of your favorite Rockies minor leaguers (including some of the top prospects in the organization), and many of the affiliate games within the Rockies MiLB system. Additionally, local pregame and postgame content will be made available for subscribers.
This announcement is exciting, as we finally have long-awaited answers after the previous home of Rockies games, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, was shut down in the final months of 2023. Despite the shift in network, it is expected that most of the telecast crew from AT&T SportsNet will be sticking with the Rockies, except Jenny Cavnar. She recently became the first female primary play-by-play commentator in MLB history, signing a contract with NBC Sports and the Oakland Athletics.
Regardless of which package one prefers, it is nice to have options on the table for viewing Rockies games. More importantly, it is exciting to know that baseball is right around the corner.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.