Rockies to call up Nolan Jones
After an unfortunate injury yesterday afternoon to rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones finally received the news he has been promoted to the Rockies major league roster.
Jones was once the number one prospect in the Cleveland Guardians organization and was traded to the Rockies this past offseason for shortstop Juan Brito. After the trade, Jones was quickly optioned down to the AAA Albuquerque Isotopes.
Jones is currently ranked as the 13th prospect in the Rockies organization. Despite the low ranking, he has been a great player on the Isotopes and will give Rockies fans plenty to cheer about in the future as he holds a big at-bat and can play stellar defense at third base.
In AAA this season, he has been one of the best hitters on the team as he held a .356 average with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and an impressive 1.192 OPS.
Last year, Jones made his major league debut on July 8. He spent time back and forth between the major league roster and the minor leagues. He finished the season with a batting average of .244, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and eight walks.
Jones is expected to bat seventh and start at third base tonight. He will most likely split time with struggling veteran Ryan McMahon at third base for the rest of the season.
The Rockies will open a three-game home series tonight against the New York Mets at 6:40 MT.