Rockies vs Mets Lineup Prediction
The Colorado Rockies are set to finish a seven-game homestand this weekend in a three-game series against the New York Mets.
Recently, the Rockies just won three out of four games over the Miami Marlins which also featured a walk off victory by rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar yesterday in a game that featured sunshine, rain and even hail.
Over the last 10 games, the Mets have been playing much better baseball as they are winners of six out of ten including series victories over the Tampa Bay Rays and a three game sweep over the Cleveland Guardians. However, the Mets did just lose 2 games out of three to the Chicago Cubs.
The Mets are coming into the rocky mountains hoping MLB Home Run leader Pete Alonso adjusts perfectly to the altitude as the five-year veteran already has 19 home runs in the season. Followed by Alonso, rookie starting pitcher Kodai Senga leads the team with a 4-3 record, 3.94 ERA, and 61 strikeouts.
The last time the Rockies and Mets played was at the beginning of April as the Rockies won the series 2-3. Since then, the Rockies have been a .500 team as they are 8-8 over their last 16 games.
The Rockies are hoping the hot bat of Brenton Doyle will play a big factor for them this week if he is ready to go after sustaining a knee contusion in yesterday's game.
Elias Diaz will be a factor as usual in this 2023 season as he is continuing his tear at the plate with a .340 avg and a team-high of 26 RBIs. If Doyle is ready to go it is safe to say to expect him to contribute wherever he can as his defense has been imposing for the team and his ability to be a threat on the basepaths has been a huge boost to a Rockies team that is currently ranked last in stolen bases with 18 on the year. Doyle has accounted for seven of those stolen bases.
On the pitching side, Austin Gomber is set to pitch this Sunday and while the veteran left-handed pitcher who has struggled with confidence issues in 2023 has been one of the better starting pitchers at home. Gomber currently has a 2-2 record at home with 19 strikeouts. The Rockies will be without Denver native starting pitcher Kyle Freeland who has been arguably the best pitcher on this staff as he will be unable to go after pitching yesterday against the Marlins.