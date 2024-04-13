Rockies struggling bullpen dealt another blow with a season ending injury to former star
This bullpen won't be able to count on help from a solid reliever
By Tanner Vogt
There is no doubt that this Rockies team has looked better than the record indicates. Say what you want about the starting pitching struggles, the offense not producing in clutch moments, or even the defensive blunders we have seen thus far. This team has fought back in a number of games and though it hasn't translated to wins yet, you can tell this team just looks tougher and more competitive.
The one area of this team that has looked uncompetitive is the bullpen. A bullpen on a rebuilding team seems unnecessary, but that doesn't change the fact that it is frustrating to see a starting pitcher go out and throw the best game of his career (Ryan Feltner) and he doesn't get rewarded with a win because the bullpen choked away a lead.
Well things won't get any easier for the Rockies bullpen, as they were dealt another big blow to the bullpen group on Friday as it was announced that Daniel Bard would be out for the year due to flexor tendon surgery.
Before spring training could start, the Rockies stated that Daniel Bard would miss all of spring along with a bit of the season with a knee injury. It seems like this was an injury that bugged the righty but was also a way to sort of take some pressure off the arm of the veteran.
Bard was one of the best relievers in all of baseball in 2022, throwing 60.1 innings over 57 appearances and he was dominant! He walked just 3.7 per nine while striking out 10.3 per nine; those are elite numbers.
The Rockies bullpen has struggled badly this year, blowing multiple leads this year and looking completely lost. Across 48.1 innings, the Rockies bullpen has walked 7.08 per nine, striking out just 7.26 per nine. The team ERA sits at 6.52 and they just haven't had it thus far. Now, they will need to find help from somewhere as Daniel Bard is set to miss the rest of the season.
This team would probably have a few more wins if not for the bullpen struggling so much. With Bard out for the year, the team will need to get some better performances from veterans, Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley. Nick Mears and Victor Vodnik have been the best arms in the bullpen so far and will look to carry the load. The team could also turn to some youngsters like Riley Pint or Jaden Hill for reinforcements if the bullpen continues to struggle.
