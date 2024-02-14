Daniel Bard set to miss Spring Training
On what could of been a promising year for Bard, he will miss spring training with hopes to be ready for the season.
By Edward Barry
According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, Daniel Bard has injured his knee doing routine baseball activities in his South Carolina home and will miss five to seven weeks. This means that the 38-year-old right hander will miss Spring Training, putting his opening day status in question. An already questionable bullpen will be without a key piece until Bard can heal. Looking to regain the closer status he held a few seasons ago, Daniel Bard was getting ready for what could have been another great year for the pitcher.
Since joining the Rockies in 2020, Bard has been a tale of two pitchers, posting a solid mid-three ERA in his first season with the team, given it was a small sample size. He then went on to have a more modest season in 2021 with a low-five ERA, given that this was his first full season back in the big leagues since 2013, not too shabby. 2022 was the year Bard really shined posting just below a two ERA which earned him the closer role and a contract extension, in what was one of the best stories in the majors. 2023 was a different story with Bard losing the closer role and posting a mid-four ERA, not bad for pitching half the games at Coors Field, however not where you want your closer to be.
Given the trend over the last four seasons with Bard, it looked like he was primed for another great year in purple pinstripes. Bard has been a solid addition to the Rockies bullpen over the last several seasons since 2020. Playing on the last year of his contract and with his 39th birthday looming, it could be Bard's last season not only as a Rockies but possibly the majors. Bard could have a great season, albeit he stays healthy, and that could garnish a one-year deal with the Rockies or somewhere else. With his current situation, it does appear as though Daniel Bard will start the season on the Injured List.
