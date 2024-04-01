Nolan Jones does best "Bad Bews Bears" impersonation against Cubs
That was tough to watch
By Tanner Vogt
The story of the season so far is how bad the Rockies pitching has been. After a 14-run inning on Opening Day, with Kyle Freeland giving up 10 runs, Cal Quantrill gave up five runs the next day, over five innings. Austin Gomber followed it up with another dud, before Ryan Feltner gave up five (three earned), over five innings as well.
Dakota Hudson looked really good today, in the series opener versus the Cubs. He was through five innings, giving up just four hits, two walks and two strikeouts, before it all came undone, to no fault of Hudson. Back-to-back singles in the sixth had Hudson struggling, but a fly out to Bellinger seemed like Hudson might be okay.
A Christopher Morel single to left field would have loaded the bases, likely ending the day for Hudson, but it would be much worse. Ian Happ was being held at third base with one of the better arms in baseball in left field, Nolan Jones; Jones was also a borderline gold glove level defender in 2023.
In what is likely one of the most embarrassing sequences in Jones' career, the ball rolled under his glove and all the way to the fence, where two runs would go on to score. This was bad enough, but it only gets worse. With Morel headed to third base, Jones fired in a throw to hit Tovar and Rodgers waiting to cut the ball off, but with the wet grass and a poor throw from Jones, the ball bounced off the glove of the Brendan Rodgers, allowing Morel to trot on home for a "little league home run".
This was a frustrating sequence for Nolan Jones who was given two errors on the play, giving him three errors on the year (one more than his entire 2023 total). This is very uncharacteristic of Jones, and after talking all offseason about how Jones was well on his way to superstardom this isn't the start that he and the Rockies were looking for. Jones is too good of a player for something like this to continue, but it has been a terrible start for what was considered to be a potential gold glove defender.
