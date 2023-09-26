Rockies stave off 100th loss of the year, by beating Dodgers 4-1
The Rockies beat the Dodgers 4-1 Tuesday afternoon to avoid racking up their 100th loss of the season.
Nolan Jones hit his 18th home run of the year and Chase Anderson delivered five scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season as the Rockies edged the Dodgers 4-1 to avoid tallying their 100th loss of the season.
Colorado got off to a hot start with three runs in the bottom of the first off of Los Angeles starter Caleb Ferguson, headlined by an RBI double from Kris Bryant. Bryant needed the spark after going 1-22 in his previous six games.
Elehuris Montero finished off the scoring in the 1st with an RBI single, driving in Bryant. Montero continues his much improved month and a half, slashing .313/.385/.469 since August 15. Brendan Rodgers also had a very impressive game with three hits in four trips to the plate.
Nolan Jones continued to bolster his impressive rookie resume going 2 for 3 with a home run and a walk, but also recording his 18th outfield assist of the year, breaking the record set by Dante Bichette in 1999. Jones has put together an extremely impressive campaign in 2023 and while he is unlikely to win Rookie of the Year over the Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, he's certainly made his case as one of the best rookies in the National League.
The Rockies and Dodgers continue their series with game two of a split double header on Tuesday night at 6:40pm MT. Los Angeles starter Bobby Miller (10-4, 3.97 ERA) will face off against the Rockies' Ryan Feltner (2-3, 5.13 ERA) in the night cap.