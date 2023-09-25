1 Rockie who deserves praise for their performance
Since being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Rockies in the infamous Nolan Arrenado deal just before the 2021 season, Elehuris Montero's start with the Rockies has been... Well, Rocky.
Montero who was a great average hitter in the minor leagues has yet to put it together for a complete MLB season. Before being traded to the Rockies, he was graded as the Cardinals seventh overall prospect before being traded.
In his first season in Colorado, Montero has a slash line of .233/.270/.432 with 60 strikeouts in 53 games played. His full line of stats this year isn't much better as he has an average of .238 with 102 strikeouts.
However, over the past two months, Montero has been a completely different ball player.
Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero who deserves more praise for their recent performance.
Montero was sent back down to AAA on July 10. but was recalled to the Rockies on July 25. after hitting .259 with an OPS of .832 with two home runs and, 10 RBI's in seven games played with the Albuquerque Isotopes.
Despite playing in just seven games in AAA, Montero seems to have found his swing again and has been on a tear ever since. According to Fan Graphs, Montero has gone from having an on base percentage just below .200 before being sent down to hitting .400 for most of Sept.
In the month of Sept. Montero has been incredible at the plate with a slashline of .286/.363/.443 with two home runs, seven RBI's and five doubles.
While things have not been so great for the Rockies as they're just one loss away from 100 for the first time in franchise history, the fact of the matter is the kids are alright and things are starting to come together for them. With young players like Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle, Ezequiel Tovar, Hunter Goodman, and Montero coming into his own, it should give the team a glimpse of hope for the future as they will look to end the year on a high note.
I would expect Montero to compete for a spot on the roster next year as the team's everyday first baseman as they Colorado will be a better team next season.