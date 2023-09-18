Comparing Nolan Jones rookie campaign to other rookie of the year candidates
Nolan Jones is having an incredible rookie season for the Rockies and is starting to gain some attention as a possible NL Rookie of the year. Looking ahead, I decided to see just how Jones ranks among NL Rookies for the award.
When a team that is losing, plays in a city where teams are winning, that team could be often perceived as more of an afterthought rather then a team fans will want to see on a nightly basis.
Over the last two years, the Rockies have had to live in the shadow of the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche as both teams not only made the playoffs during this stretch but were also crowned champions.
Despite the recent struggles in Colorado, I do think the Rockies are getting really close to becoming a team that could be contending much sooner then later.
A big reason for that is due to the success of rookie outfielder Nolan Jones.
Jones is having an outstanding rookie season this year, with numbers matching or even surpassing those of some players who might be considered for the NL Rookie of the Year award like Corbin Carroll, James Outman, Spencer Steer, and Elly De La Cruz.
Currently, Jones has a batting average of .276, with a .871 OPS, 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 42 walks, and 13 stolen bases in 93 games played. Defensively, he has been outstanding, primarily rotating between right and left field. According to Baseball Savant, Jones leads all of MLB for the hardest throw in baseball, as he threw one from the outfield at a remarkable speed of 102.7 MPH. His average speed this season has been 98.7, which tops all MLB players.