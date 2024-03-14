Rockies News: Roster moves, Spring Breakout, offensive surprises and familiar faces
We have our next series of roster cuts; more home runs and the Rockies have brought in some franchise icons.
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies announce their 2024 Spring Breakout Roster
The 2024 MLB Spring Breakout has received a lot of hype this year, and rightfully so. This will give fans at least one game to watch some of the top prospects in their organization square off against another teams group. This year's squad is loaded with talent, including every top 10 prospect and 15 of the top 16 players in the Rockies system. MLB Pipeline even ranked it as the 10th best Spring Breakout roster in 2024.
"Colorado's outfield group is the deepest here, headlined by two Top 100 talents in Fernandez and Beck and supplemented with four others from the system's Top 10 (Sterlin Thompson, Zac Veen, Cole Carrigg, Benny Montgomery). Given his 60 hit tool from both sides of the plate, Amador would highlight any infield group, and 2023 top pick Dollander gives the Rox a potential stud arm. Don't sleep on Hunter Goodman's power, either, with 70 homers combined over his last two Minor League seasons."- MLB Pipeline
The Rockies square off against the Diamondbacks, Saturday, March 16th at 4:10 MT. The Rockies fans will get a good look at one of the more underrated systems in baseball. There are a few pitchers here I would be excited to keep an eye on like Chase Dollander and Sean Sullivan. They also have a very talented outfield group as MLB Pipeline raved about their overall roster and upside. The best part, you can watch it all, right here, on Rox Pile.