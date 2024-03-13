Watch Rockies vs D-Backs Spring Breakout game live on RoxPile
Don't miss it. Right here!
By Adam Weinrib
Are you a Zac Veen fiend? How about a Chase Dollander hollerer? Do you adore Amador? Then the Rockies' Spring Breakout game is perfect for your particular interests.
On Saturday, March 16th, the Rockies' top prospects will face off with the youngsters representing their spring neighbor, the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a Spring Breakout showcase game (7:10 PM EST/4:10 PM PST).
Spring Breakout, MLB's newest event, is a series of seven-inning contests featuring a roster comprised exclusively of the game's top prospects, and Arizona and Colorado will bring their very best in a preview of the NL West's future (which is positively stacked with young talent).
The best part? You can watch the game all right here, on this embedded player courtesy of STN and MLB:
Rockies vs Diamondbacks Spring Breakout Game: How to Watch, Rosters, Rules
Since the Diamondbacks and Rockies share Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, that means their facility is equipped with the technology to make ABS challenges a reality. The Automatic Ball-Strike Challenge system will be operational, giving fans another potential glimpse of MLB's future that goes beyond the on-field action. That's the benefit of sharing a field that also serves as the home of MLB's postseason prospect showcase in the Arizona Fall League.
This particular game will feature as many top-30 prospects as both franchises can fit onto their respective rosters. Hopefully, this will be the first of many faceoffs between the two clubs' shining stars, both during Spring Breakout in perpetuity, and eventually at Coors, when Colorado is finally humming again.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.