Rockies News: Another series loss, Jackie Robinson Day, Kris Bryant, injury updates
On the heels of a series loss, there is a big change this team needs to make
By Tanner Vogt
This team is 4-12, but in reality, this team has looked better than the record indicates. This team has shown some serious fight in a number of games. Unfortunately, it seems like when the offense puts it together, the pitching is awful; when the pitching is awful, the offense can't support it.
After the Rockies pitching was really good after the last week or so, the Rockies will need that to continue as they have yet another tough matchup with a really good Phillies team.
Rockies have yet to win a series
The Rockies have had a really tough schedule to start the year so far. Every team, except for the Cubs, that they have matched up with, were in the playoffs last year. The Diamondbacks won the NL Pennant, while the Blue Jays and Rays are constantly a playoff level team. That doesn't change the fact that it is frustrating to not see them take a series yet, especially after crushing Kevin Gausman in game one of the last series and failing to capitalize on that. Things don't get easier for the Rockies as they will have to go to Philadelphia to complete their road trip. After that, they return home, but it will be just as hard with the Mariners, Padres and Astros all coming to town.
Jackie Robinson day
As the Rockies face off against the Phillies in game one of the three game set, the Rockies and all of MLB will celebrate Jackie Robinson day. Every player in baseball will get to wear the number 42, in honor of one of the most iconic and instrumental players to ever play baseball. It is a great day to honor the former Dodger as a number of players throughout baseball express their gratitude for Jackie Robinson and what he did for the game of baseball.
Does Kris Bryant's role need to change?
This team has had some ups and downs in a very short season thus far. After getting kicked in the teeth, they have shown a ton of fight in each of the next four series. There have been some players step up big time; guys like Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle have proven that they are going to be fixtures in this lineup for a while.
Someone that shouldn't be a fixture (at least in the middle of the lineup) is Kris Bryant. The Rockies have no choice but to trot out the highest paid player in franchise history, hoping that at some point, things will turn around. However, he just doesn't look good and is costing this team a lot of opportunities to win some ballgames.
Bryant is hitting just .149 with a strikeout rate of nearly 33%. He has hit just one home run and has put up a 42 wRC+. Blame it on a stiff back, or whatever, I don't care. The former MVP needs to be moved down the lineup and more importantly, given a lot more days off. There is no reason he should be playing in 70% of the team's games, even playing right field. Guys like Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia need to get those at-bats; they have looked better and actually have a shot of becoming a legit contributor to the future of this team.
Injury Updates:
Unfortunately, for a struggling bullpen, the Rockies were dealt a big blow, finding out that righty, Daniel Bard, will miss the rest of the season. After a knee injury kept him out during Spring Training, it seemed like we would be getting to see Bard contribute sometime this month or next. The Rockies will need to find reinforcements elsewhere.
Kris Bryant made a pretty nice catch in Saturdays game against the Blue Jays, but it could cost the righty some time (which might not be a bad thing for the Rockies). He sat out Sunday's game with a sore back and received some treatment on it and his right side. According to Patrick Saunders, Bryant isn't expected to need an IL stint...yet.
While Bard is out for the year, the Rockies could be getting some bullpen reinforcements soon, with Lucas Gilbreath. Gilbreath underwent Tommy John and missed all of the 2023 season. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com the lefty threw a bullpen on April 12th, with his velocity up to 95, throwing a 25-pitch live batting practice. Harding also states that he could be in an extended Spring Training game very soon with a rehab assignment not too far away.
