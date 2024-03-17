Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 3.0: A few familiar faces rejoin the team
With just over a week until Opening Day, we take a look at our latest Opening Day roster projection
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies Bench
- (C) Jacob Stallings
- (1B/RF) Michael Toglia
- (1B/3B) Elehuris Montero
- (UTL) Alan Trejo
I have gone back and forth so much on the utility infielder spot. Alan Trejo, Aaron Schunk and Coco Montes are all in a battle for that spot. Schunk has been playing all over and showing he is capable. Trejo has looked really good this spring, embracing the need for him to be at his best defensively. Toglia and Montero should make this roster as true sluggers and could be fighting for their future with the club.
Projected to start on IL
- (RP) Daniel Bard
- (RP) Lucas Gilbreath
- (SP) German Marquez
- (SP) Antonio Senzatela
The names opening up on the IL this year is a really good group. Daniel Bard went down with an injury late in the offseason, but good news came out and we should see him shortly into the season. The same cannot be said for starting pitcher, Antonio Senzatela, who is expected to miss all of the year (except maybe a few Triple-A performances later in the year). German Marquez was slated to start throwing bullpen sessions a couple of weeks ago and is someone we should expect back sometime after the MLB All-Star break.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.