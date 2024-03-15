3 Rockies players fighting for their futures heading into the 2024 season
Time might not be on these 3 Rockies players' sides, who could be fighting for their future with the club heading into 2024.
By Tanner Vogt
Brendan Rodgers needs to live up to his draft status to stay with this team beyond 2024
Brendan Rodgers was one of the most hyped draft picks in recent Rockies memory. The third overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft was in serious contention for the number one overall pick and the Rockies were happy to nab him at three. The uber talented shortstop had a mix of a solid hit tool, above average power and elite defense.
The top pick has struggled to translate that hype into production during his time as a major leaguer. Rodgers has only played in 317 games, and when you consider that it has been spread out over five seasons, it shows that he hasn't really had a lot of consistency to show that he can be an above average player.
His 2021 and 2022 seasons looked like he was ready to pop, putting up back-to-back above average seasons, but a serious shoulder injury in 2023 hindered his season, limiting him to just 46 games, putting up just a 76 wRC+.
Rodgers is only under contract through 2025, and this upcoming season could be a pivotal one to show if he deserves an opportunity in 2025 and beyond. With top prospect, Adael Amador, pounding down the door, Rodgers could find himself on the way out, even as early as the trade deadline this year. If Rodgers can go out and become a 110 wRC+ hitter, and put up a 2-3 fWAR season, he could really force the Rockies hand, either way, 2024 is a big year for Rodgers.