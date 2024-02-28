What should Rockies fans expect in a potential prove it year for Brendan Rodgers?
Could 2024 be the year that health and production match up for Brendan Rodgers?
By Tanner Vogt
Brendan Rodgers has been an extremely frustrating player for the Rockies. A former top pick (going number three overall in 2015), Rodgers seemed next in line to become the next great shortstop for the Rockies. After a debut season in 2019 saw some struggles, his 2020 season was cut short with the COVID year, where he spent a majority of the year at the minor league facility. Ready for a breakout 2021, he played in just 102 games but was pretty underwhelming, accounting for just a 1.1 fWAR and a 98 wRC+. A lot of grace was given considering he was just 24 years old during this season, so many expected a breakout year in 2022. Healthy enough to play in 137 games (a career high) he hit just 13 home runs, putting up a 91 wRC+ with a 1.6 fWAR. Expectations may have been tempered after a pair of disappointing years, but Rodgers was determined to prove everyone wrong before a dislocated left shoulder in spring training caused him to miss a majority of the season.
The 2024 season is a really big year for Rodgers. The former top prospect is now 27 years old and is set to be a free agent after the 2025 season. The Rockies have the shortstop position locked down with Ezequiel Tovar and they have top prospect Adael Amador approaching the big leagues rapidly. Rodgers could find himself on the way out if he doesn't force the Rockies to retain him.
They key for Rodgers in 2024 will be health; he needs to get up around his career high mark of 135-140 games. One way that they could do this is by adding a veteran middle infielder for depth to have built in days off for the young second baseman. This is a prove it year for the former number three overall pick and regular top 20 prospect in the game. For Rodgers, I would expect him to give you borderline gold glove level defense as he has done regularly, but I just don't know if I would expect a ton of growth offensively. I think it will be one of his best seasons offensively, but not the elite level production we hoped we would get. Below is my final slash line prediction, but I am hoping that Rodgers proves me wrong and because an above average bat.
.270/.325/.445, 19 HR, 74 RBI, 1.9 fWAR
