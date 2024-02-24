Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: A surprising infielder makes the club
With the first game of Spring Training of 2024 in the books, we take a look at our first Opening Day roster projection
By Tanner Vogt
With spring training underway and the Rockies coming into 2024 with a lot of different view of the roster than in 2023, fans are excited about the youth movement. Fans may not be excited about the thought of the Rockies potentially losing 100 games again, but for the Rockies to really change this team, they needed a rebuild; they needed to hit the reset button and take two steps back in hopes of taking three, four or five steps forward in the future.
A lot of young talent will be on display this spring as the Rockies have avoided something that they seemed to continuously do, prospect block. They will give the reigns to a number of players that will be looking to earn they position on this roster.
The roster will change a lot throughout this 2024 season, but let's take a look at who will get to break camp as a member of the Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster.