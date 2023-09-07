Colorado Rockies not so magical number, road to 100 losses
The Rockies failed to win their first NL West series victory of the year against the Arizona Diamondbacks after losing 12-5, earlier this afternoon.
The 30th anniversary of the Colorado Rockies has been one to forget. Unlike most teams who are chasing down a playoff spot and seeking their magic number to punch their ticket in to the post season, the Rockies are looking to avoid losing 100 games for the first time in franchise history.
The 2023 season has not been kind to Colorado. The Rockies have failed to have double-digit wins in a month twice (April and August) and have also consistently ranked in the bottom five of MLB power rankings all year long. The Rockies' pitching has also consistently ranked at 29th in all of baseball while the hitting has been okay currently ranking at 22nd.
What is the Rockies not so magical number?
The troubling times for the Rockies continued today after the team lost a crushing 12-5 game today earning loss number 88 on the year. The Rockies entered today's game looking for their first series victory over a division rival this year. Unfortunately, the bats of Lourdes Gurriel and Tommy Pham had other thoughts today as the two combined for a total of five RBI's.
After getting off to a hot start in today's game by scoring four runs in the fourth inning, Arizona quickly caught up to Colorado and took the lead in the bottom of the third inning after DBacks outfielder Alek Thomas drilled one to right field for a two-run home run making the score 6-5.
For the Rockies, the losses keep piling up and the chances to avoid losing 100 games this year becoming extremely more difficult every day. The Rockies are set to face three division opponents this month the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both San Francisco and Los Angeles are looking for a trip to the postseason and can't afford to lose any games moving forward. Colorado's record is now 51-88 on the year.
Colorado is now 12 losses away from their first-ever 100-loss season in franchise history and the course to avoid 100 is only getting harder. Four of their next seven series will be against the Giants and Chicago Cubs and the series against the Dodgers is a four-game series that features a doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Rockies are also set to end the year on a three-day series hosting the Minnesota Twins.