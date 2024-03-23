Predicting the Colorado Rockies 2024 team award winners
What players for the Rockies will perform the best this season?
By Tanner Vogt
Team MVP - Nolan Jones
This is just too easy of a pick. There is no other option that will come close to putting up the type of season that Jones should. It needs no explanation, but I will tell you what Nolan Jones can become.
In just 106 games, in his first full season in the major leagues, as a 25-year-old, Nolan Jones put together one of the best rookie seasons in team history. He put up a 3.7 fWAR, in route to a 135 wRC+ and a 20-20 season.
2024 could be an even better season for the soon to be 26-year-old. A strikeout rate of 29.7% in 2023, is probably a little higher than the Rockies and Jones would like. If he can cut that bey 2% or so, along with playing 150 games, we could easily be looking at a 30-30 season with a plus defender and I wouldn't be surprised to see him approach a 5 fWAR season this year; Jones is well on his way to becoming a superstar in the MLB.
Rookie of the Year - Hunter Goodman
The Rockies had a few options here that I could've gone with, but the outfielder/first baseman with elite level power earns the nod. The former Memphis product has hit 70 home runs over the last two years in the minor leagues. He struggled in limited action in 2023, with a strikeout rate of 31.2% and that continued this spring, resulting in him being left off the Opening Day roster.
In 2024, Goodman should still see quite a bit of playing time between the corner outfield spots as well as some first base and DH. Goodman only played in 15 games in Triple-A last year, so expecting him to dominate at the major league level was probably a little overzealous. He has hit everywhere he has played, and I expect more of the same this year; Goodman should see at least 80-100 games and with his high offensive upside, we could be looking at a 20-home run season and a guy that could become a 30-home run, middle of the order bat.