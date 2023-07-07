Position players the Rockies should target in the MLB Draft
The MLB draft is just two days away and the Rockies are in position to make an immediate impact to the franchise. Below is a list of position players they could draft this weekend.
It's only two days until the MLB draft, and the Colorado Rockies are gearing up for the future. With six picks (9, 46, 65, 77, 109, 145) among the first 200 selections, they have a great opportunity to make some franchise-altering selections.
The Rockies are in an ongoing rebuild and as there have been bright spots from some of the younger players, the reality is they have not played good baseball this year. Right now they have a record of 33-55 and sitting in the basement of the National League.
The Rockies pitching has been absolutely dreadful, but the offense has been a shining light for them in 2023. Right now they rank 12th in all of baseball and seventh in the NL.
While they should focus on team needs in the draft, some opportunities are just too good to pass up. This years draft class has been considered one of the more deeper classes in recent history and the Rockies could very well find quality pitching in the later rounds. With that being said, it could be very possible they draft a position player at pick number nine. With that being said, let's take a look at just what prospects they could target in this years draft and where these players could be drafted at.
Jacob Gonzalez
Jacob Gonzalez is a shortstop from Ole Miss that could be taken by the Rockies in the first round of the draft. Currently, the Rockies have Ezequiel Tovar playing at shortstop but that should not be a reason to pass up on Gonzalez. If drafted by the Rockies, Gonzalez could easily be moved over to play third or second base as his measurables aren't the most ideal fit for an MLB shortstop standing at 6'2 and weighing 200 pounds. Baseball America reported that many scouts were indeed surprised to see him stick at shortstop during his collegiate career. With that being said, he could very well find himself on the Colorado roster but playing a different position in the future.
Last year, Gonzalez earned himself a spot on the Second Team All-SEC while hitting .327/.435/.564 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI's and 18 doubles. Gonzalez has been regarded as one of the best contact hitters coming into this years class and could be a great piece for a Rockies team that already is full of home run power.
At the beginning of the year, Gonzalez's name was in the mix as the potential number-one pick in this year's draft, until the emergence of LSU's Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews. Despite not being projected as the number one pick anymore, Gonzalez is still a safe bet as an excellent first-round pick for any team and could find his way on an MLB roster shortly after being drafted. In his freshman year, he helped lead the Running Rebels to a College Baseball World Series and was named to the 2021 D1 Baseball National Freshman of the year, and earned a spot on the 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.