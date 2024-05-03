Disappointing Rockies bullpen set to get help with call up of 21-year-old flamethrower
By Tanner Vogt
This team has been so frustrating to watch. After a very solid series split against the Padres that saw them put together one of the largest comebacks in franchise history, the team headed south in what seemed like an excellent opportunity to turn the season around and build some confidence. Despite Ryan Feltner's dominant start, they were dealt a deflating loss due to an implosion of epic proportions from the Rockies bullpen. This carried over into the rest of the series as they would go on to get swept by one of the worst teams in baseball (the Rockies may have a solid case for that title after this week).
We have called out the struggles of this team even pointing out prospects that are close and should fight for a spot, and it seems like that change is finally happening. After calling up Jordan Beck, the Rockies will call upon another exciting prospect, more out of necessity instead of the player forcing his way onto the roster. Angel Chivilli will get his chance to earn a permanent spot in the very lackluster Rockies bullpen, after getting the call up at the conclusion of the Marlins series.
The Rockies bullpen seemed like it could potentially be a strength for a team that didn't have a lof of psoitives going for it heading into this season. They will hope to get a "kick in the pants" from a very young, but uber talented righty in Angel Chivilli.
The 21-year-old spent most of 2023 at High-A Spokane, and though his 5.84 ERA won't grab your attention, his ability to limit baserunners, while striking out batters should! Chivilli only walked 3.1 batters per nine last year while striking out a very impressive 10 per nine. The young righty only has 11.2 innings at Double-A Hartford but has impressed the Rockies brass enough to try and aid a terrible Rockies bullpen.
Chivilli has fastball that will sit in the 94-98 range and be one of the better in the Rockies bullpen. He also possesses a solid changeup and slider that are more in the mid-80's and could be above average offers that allow him to get both righties and lefties out.
This move is rather surprising considering the lack of experience that he has at some of the higher-level minor leagues. However, at this point, we have been calling for the youngsters to get their opportunity and this is a great start to that. Chivilli will hopefully rejuvenate a struggling Rockies bullpen and continue the youth movement.
