3 Rockies Prospects that are knocking on the door
Let them kids play!
The Rockies have plenty of talented players down on the farm who are worth being excited about. Today, we'll look at three players who could soon be called up to the big league club.
1. Drew Romo - C
According to MLB.com, Drew Romo is currently ranked the Rockies' #9 prospect. The 22-year-old will likely become Colorado's everyday catcher in 2025. Throughout his minor league career, Romo has been an average hitter at the dish, with most of his damage coming from the left side. The power is still developing, but there's a good chance that he will consistently hit for extra bases as he matures.
Coaches and managers really like his arm, defense, and game-managing skills. Romo struggled early this season in Albuquerque but has significantly improved over the last few weeks. As of writing this piece, Romo is hitting a solid .329/.338/.433 line with a wRC+ of 91, according to FanGraphs. While there are some areas to improve, the Rockies feel like Romo can be one of the better catchers in the sport. With veteran catcher Elias Diaz in the final year of his contract, there is a real possibility that the Rockies move him at the trade deadline come late July, allowing Romo to get a cup of coffee in the majors sometime later this season. Keep an eye on Drew Romo.