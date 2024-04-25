Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. San Diego Padres, April 25
The Rockies will look to split the series
By Tanner Vogt
The roller coaster of the Rockies season has continued this series. They win and their pitching looks great, or their offense explodes, but then goes in a huge slump altogether. this series has been more of the same. In the Rockies win, they put up seven runs, but in their two losses, they have only scored three runs, while giving up eight. The Rockies will look to salvage a series split against a very talented Padres team. This could provide them a lot of momentum heading into their two-game Mexico City series against the Astros.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Dakota Hudson (0-4, 5.06 ERA) will look to tame a very potent Padres team. He will need to get the walk issue under control after giving up eight walks over the last 10 innings. He has still been able to limit damage, giving the team every chance to win, but the offense has been bad. Hudson isn't the type that can get away with walks because he strikes out a bunch of hitters, but his walk rate is about one walk per nine higher than his career average. Hopefully he can get back on track and the Rockies offense can find some of that game two spark and split the series.
- Randy Vasquez (0-1, 1.80 ERA) was one of the many pitchers the Padres acquired in the trade with the Yankees. Vasquez made his first start for the Padres last week against the Blue Jays and looked really good, He was able to work through five innings, giving up just one earned run and five hits. He only struck out three; Vasquez has electric stuff with a mid 90's fastball and super high spin rate off-speed pitches but doesn't strike out a ton of hitters. The Rockies will need to take advantage of the young righty without Nolan Jones to take the final game.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 23
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz DH
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Brendon Rodgers 2B
- Jake Cave LF
- Hunter Goodman
- Jacob Stallings
San Diego Padres Starting Lineup for April 23
- Xander Bogaerts 2B
- Fernando Tatis Jr. RF
- Jake Cronenworth 1B
- Jurickson Profar DH
- Ha-Seong Kim SS
- Jackson Merrill CF
- Luis Campusano C
- Tyler Wade 3B
- Jose Azocar LF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 1:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Padres fans can watch their team at Padres.TV
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
