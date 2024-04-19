3 Winners and 2 Losers from recent Rockies' road trip
Ouch! That was rough
By Tanner Vogt
These 3 winners will need to continue on the homestand to string together some wins
Rockies pitching
One of the biggest weak points of this Rockies team was expected to be their pitching staff. It sure looked like that was going to be the case early on, but the young group responded well. Against a pair of very talented offensive groups, the Rockies starting pitching did a very solid job, giving the team ample opportunities to win a ballgame. The Rockies starting pitching threw 33.2 innings in the six games, with a solid 4.28 ERA, and a very solid 2.41 BB/9 and decent 6.15 K/9. The pitching staff didn't seem like it would be able to win this team games, and it may never get to that point, but they certainly didn't lose any of the games in this series.
Brenton Doyle continues to flash his potential
Where the Rockies pitching was the story of this road trip, Brenton Doyle was one of the surprising performers offensively. As a matter of fact, he has been one of the biggest bright spots, yet again, in the Rockies 2024 offense, even causing Bud Black to move him up to the two-hole in the series finale Wednesday. Doyle continues to hit the ball hard, tied for Tovar with the second most home runs on the team, even putting up a 114 wRC+ on the year.
The Rockies have one of the most underrated catchers in baseball
With Diaz being 33 years old and on an expiring contract, so much of the talk around him is centered around his trade value. Diaz will be a hot commodity come July and August, though I doubt the team will entertain trading him as they have done with other veterans on expiring contract.
However, fans really need to soak up and appreciate what Diaz has done in his time with the Rockies and we may be seeing the best version of him in 2024. He continued his hot start on this road trip, going 7 for 24 which is a .292 batting average. Where the offense struggled, Diaz did everything in his power to spark the offense.