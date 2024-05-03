Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, May 3
By Tanner Vogt
After a great opportunity to get their first series win, the Rockies threw away every opportunity they had, ending in a sweep; this secured their spot as the, now, second worst team in baseball (we're coming for you White Sox). The Rockies will stay on the east coast and hope that they can figure things out away from home, but things will not get easier. The Pirates are a tough team with some really good pitching (which could be bad news for the struggling Rockies offense).
Though the Pirates have lost four in-a-row, they still have some very exciting players like Bryan Reynolds, O'neil Cruz, Jack Suwinski, Ke'Bryan Hayes and quite a few more youngsters that have stepped up. Hopefully the players only meeting the team called will change course for this squad, as things are not looking good right now.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- RHP Cal Quantrill (0-3, 5.34 ERA) will take the ball in game one and his aggressive, "pitch to contact" approach could play well against a struggling Pirates lineup that has only put up nine runs in the last six games. Quantrill got hit pretty hard in his last outing, giving up six runs over five innings, but was really solid in the previous two starts. This is a good opportunity for Quantrill to get back on track.
- LHP Martin Perez (1-1, 2.86 ERA) will take the mound for the Pirates in hopes of getting a very talented team back on track. Perez was one of the better pitchers in the game in 2022, before struggling in 2023. He signed with the Pirates and has been very good, something that could be really difficult for a Rockies offense that is struggling. Perez has limited hard contact, but he can get himself into trouble occasionally (four walks in four innings on April 21).
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, May 3
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz DH
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Charlie Blackmon RF
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Jordan Beck LF
- Jacob Stallings C
Pittsburgh Pirates startling lineup, May 3
- Andrew McCutchen DH
- Bryan Reynolds RF
- Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B
- O'neil Cruz SS
- Rowdy Tellez 1B
- Jared Triolo 2B
- Jack Suwinski LF
- Joey Bart C
- Michael Taylor RF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 4:40 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Pirates' fans can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
