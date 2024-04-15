Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Philadelphia Phillies, April 15
The Rockies will have a tough matchup against the Phillies on Jackie Robinson Day
By Tanner Vogt
Coming off yet another series loss, the Rockies will be tasked with trying to beat a really solid Phillies team. The Phillies are loaded with talent and will look to make another deep playoff run again this year. The Rockies, having yet to win a series in 2024, are just trying to take steps forward. They have shown some fight this year and if they look to compete in this series, they are going to need that fight along with some really good pitching performances.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Cal Quantrill (0-2, 7.20 ERA) will look to take on the daunting Phillies in todays start. Quantrill, like a lot of Rockies pitchers struggled early on. He looked really good in his last outing, his second time facing the Diamondbacks. After struggling over his first two outings (9 IP, 9 ER) and really unable to command the zone, with five walks in nine innings, it was a lot different. He threw six innings without walking a batter, striking out six and allowing just three runs. Quantrill threw a really good game and gave the Rockies a chance to take the series, but the offense couldn't support him. The offense will have another tough matchup, so Quantrill will need to be really good again today.
- The Rockies will need to be solid to, as Aaron Nola (2-1, 4.50 ERA) will take the mound. Nola had a tough start to begin the year getting roughed up against the Braves, but has looked really good in his last two outings. In those two games, he has thrown 11.2 innings, surrendering just five total hits, two earned runs and striking out seven. Where the Rockies may be able to take advantage, is in the fact that Nola has walked seven batters through those two games. Nola is one of the better pitchers in the game, but if the Rockies can be patient and capitalize on mistakes and opportunities to score, they could come away with a game one win.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 15
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Nolan Jones LF
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Michael Toglia RF
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Alan Trejo 2B
Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup, April 15
- Kyle Schwarber DH
- Trea Turner SS
- Bryce Harper 1B
- JT Realmuto C
- Brandon Marsh LF
- Nick Castellanos RF
- Bryson Stott 2B
- Whit Merrifield 3B
- Johan Rojas CF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 4:40 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- NBCSP+ will have the Phillies broadcast.
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game tonight?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
