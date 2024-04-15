Rockies vs. Blue Jays: Rox drop yet another series
Just one series win would be nice to see
By Ian Slate
The Rundown
After a fun three game set with the Diamondbacks at home, the Rockies headed up north of the border to battle the Blue Jays in the newly renovated Rogers Centre. Ryan Feltner would take the hill after a great outing against perennial American League Cy Young candidate Kevin Gausman. Feltner turned in a good outing against some quality hitters in the Jays’ lineup, going five innings and two runs. For the Rockies offense, a season best, offensive explosion, knocked Gausman out of the game in the fourth inning. Every Rockies starter except Michael Toglia recorded a hit, in fact they all had a multi-hit game as well. Ryan McMahon turned in a four-hit masterpiece, Nolan Jones launched his first home run of the season, Brenton Doyle had a three-hit day, and Brendan Rodgers had his best game of the season. Peter Lambert delivered three clean innings out of the pen, and despite struggling, Tyler Kinley finished off the ninth for a great 12-4 Rockies win.
All the excitement came crashing back down in similar fashion to the last two series, as the offense went mute, mustering up only three runs over the final two games of the series. Despite settling down and giving the Rockies good length into the sixth inning, a five run first inning given up by Dakota Hudson was too much to overcome for the Rox bats, dropping game two 5-3. Two more hits from Nolan Jones, paired with Brenton Doyle’s third home run of the season were among the few bright spots in an anticlimactic game.
Game three was much of the same, as Jose Berrios delivered an ace performance for the Blue Jays, going seven shutout innings of two hit ball. The Rockies provided zero offensive resistance, save for a couple of Ezequiel Tovar and Elehuris Montero singles. Kyle Freeland looked better but still not great, giving up four runs in five innings of work. Despite the losses, the Rockies bullpen held true in the losses, giving up just one run across five innings of work. All told, another disappointing series for the Rockies dropping the last two after a commanding victory to begin the series.