Rockies vs. D-Backs: Rox drop 2 close games in an entertaining series loss
Regardless of the outcomes, the squad was competitive.
By Ian Slate
The Rundown
After a tough series loss against the Rays, the Rockies hoped to get some revenge on the Diamondbacks in their second series of the season. Game one of the series featured a battle of aces as Kyle Freeland faced off against Zac Gallen in front of the Coors faithful. Things looked bleak for the Rockies as the D-Backs put up a four spot in the fourth aided by a Ryan McMahon error, but a pair of Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones singles answered in the bottom of the inning to get them within one. The Rockies kept the momentum going and rallied in the sixth, putting up three more runs to take the lead into the late innings. A Chuck Nazty solo shot in the eighth would be all the insurance Colorado needed, as Freeland and Peter Lambert turned in good outings and Jake Bird was able to record the one-out save after Nick Mears struggled in the ninth. The Rox tallied a season 13 hits in the win, with four batters recording a multi-hit game.
Unfortunately, the series would shake out pretty similarly to the Rays series, as Colorado dropped two close matchups to end the series. Game two was a low scoring affair with Cal Quantrill and Merrill Kelly taking the hill, but the three runs Quantrill gave up in the first two innings proved to be too much for the Rox to overcome. Quantrill settled down and gave the Rockies a quality start before handing the ball off to Victor Vodnik, Tyler Kinley, and Jalen Beeks. The Rockies mustered up only two runs and scattered eight hits to ultimately drop the ballgame by a score of 3-2.
Game three started with both teams trading first inning runs off of Austin Gomber and Tommy Henry, with the Rockies run being plated from a beautiful piece of two strike hitting from Elehuris Montero. Colorado scored two more in the fourth on Michael Toglia’s third home run of the season, a two run blast to dead center. After Arizona tied the game in the seventh, they entered the ninth in a tie ballgame. Justin Lawrence came on to get the Rox to their half of the inning and relinquished two runs on a pair of walks and an Eugenio Suarez double that fell just out of the reach of an outstretched Nolan Jones. Kevin Ginkel closed the door on the Rockies for the second time of the series and the Rox fell to 3-10 to start the year.