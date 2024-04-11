3 Winners and 2 Losers from series loss vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
There were some struggles, but a lot of positives in another series loss for the Rockies
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies are still looking for their first series win of the 2024 season. After a tough series loss that saw the team come up just short of getting their revenge on the vastly underrated Diamondbacks squad, the Rockies need to take a long hard look in the mirror.
This team needs to make some changes; the changes don't have to be drastic ones like designating certain players for assignment or sending down and calling up certain players. The deployment of these players, the matchups, playing time and spot in the batting lineup need to be seriously examined.
Surprisingly the pitching was a lot better over this homestand and a huge factor in the Rockies salvaging a win in this series. There are still some questions about longevity and consistency, but as far as the last week in concerned, the pitching has surprisingly been a strength (the starting pitching that is... more on that later). With the day off today, I wanted to recap the Diamondbacks series and talk about who performed well and who didn't.