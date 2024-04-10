Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, April 10
The Rockies will look to get their first series win of the year
By Tanner Vogt
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Austin Gomber (0-0, 6.23 ERA) will get another shot at the Diamondbacks after a tough first outing saw him complete just 4.2 innings, giving up four earned runs, only striking out three, while also walking three. His next start against the Rays, was a better one. After a rough first two innings, he settled in, striking out seven hitters over just four innings. He only gave up two earned runs, but walked three. Gomber will look to earn his first win of the year and secure a Rockies series victory. In order to do that, he is going to need to get back to limiting his walks like he has in previous years (his 2024 walk rate is 6.2 BB/9 so far), while hopefully building off his impressive strikeout performance from his last start. This could be a high scoring game, but the Rockies offense will need to be aggressive in supplying Gomber with some solid run support.
- The Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (0-1, 7.00 ERA) in hopes of securing their second series win against the Rockies. The Rockies were able to get to Henry on March 30th in their first win of the season, (4 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), but Henry looked a lot more comfortable against a solid Braves lineup his next time out. Against the Braves he threw five innings, giving up two runs on just six hits, while striking out five and walking two. The Rockies will need to take what they did against him in the first series and build off of that.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 8
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Kris Bryant DH
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Nolan Jones LF
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Michael Toglia RF
- Jacob Stallings C
Arizona Diamondbacks startling lineup, April 8
- Ketel Marte DH
- Corbin Carroll CF
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF
- Christian Walker 1B
- Eugenio Suarez 3B
- Randal Grichuk RF
- Blase Alexander SS
- Tucker Barnhart C
- Kevin Newman SS
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 1:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Arizona Diamondbacks fans can watch the game at Dbacks.TV
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game tonight?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.