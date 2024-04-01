Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Defending NL Champs offense too much for Rockies
Well, that wasn't pretty, but at least we got 1.
By Ian Slate
The Positives
Victor Vodnik turned in four scoreless innings of relief. With both outings being two innings, Vodnik could fill a multi-inning, Swiss army knife role that has proven so valuable in today’s MLB. Nick Mears looked absolutely nasty in his two appearances, including striking out the side in game two of the series. Described by the broadcast booth as a “future closer,” Mears showed off his elite stuff, sitting at 97 mph while topping 98, and was unhittable in his two outings.
Although the results may not have been there, Elehuris Montero’s at bats were a sign of good things to come. After an abysmal 111-15 strikeout to walk ratio in just 85 games in 2023, Montero tallied three walks on Saturday and multiple hard-hit balls throughout the series. Hopefully, Montero can continue adopting a better approach at the plate through the season to improve on last season’s obscene chase rate and K rate numbers. Jalen Beeks looked solid in 2.2 clean innings of work. And even at age 37, Charlie Blackmon is still a good hitter. What’s new?
The Negatives
Poor Anthony Molina had a brutal MLB debut, giving up six runs in 0.1 innings of work in game one of the season. Although he turned in a few good at bats, Nolan Jones struggled to get going, resulting in a measly 2-16 on the series, including an error on a routine pop up in Sunday’s series finale. Kris Bryant decided not to wake up for the season, going 0-10 with seven strikeouts to start the season, further calling into question the $182 million dollar contract Colorado shelled out for a former MVP. Rockies starters, the biggest question mark coming into the season, gave up nine, first inning runs this series, a recipe for disaster if they can’t clean that up moving forward.