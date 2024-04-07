4 Rockies players who have stood out after the first week
Even though it's been a tough start, these 4 have carried the weight
By Tanner Vogt
We are through a week of baseball, and this has been a very hard team to watch so far. Not only did the pitching staff get blown up by the defending NL pennant winning, Arizona Diamondbacks, but they also just looked absolutely terrible in the series against the Chicago Cubs. The pitching looked better, while the defense might have been the worst we have ever seen it, especially when it comes to the elite defender, Nolan Jones.
Even though the Rockies have played terrible and looked completely overmatched so far, the team still has had a few impressive performances. A few offensive players have looked very comfortable after a really solid spring, while a couple of surprising arms look to become very valuable pieces in a Rockies bullpen that will struggle to find its identity this year.