Why the All-Star Game has made an Elias Diaz trade value at an all time high
The MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away and with the deadline looming, the time to trade Elias Diaz is now for the Rockies.
While Elias Diaz left the All-Star Game as a hero on Tuesday night, the time to trade the veteran catcher is now.
During the 8th inning of the All-Star Game, Diaz hit a 2 run home run that put the National League ahead of the American League, securing their first victory in the All-Star Game since 2012. Diaz was also named the MVP of the All-Star Game, making him the first player from the Rockies to earn this honor.
The Time to trade is now
While the moment was filled with excitement and was an amazing sight to see, the Rockies need to make the move and trade Diaz away now as his value is at an all-time high. For some who haven't been able to watch the Rockies play much this year, the All-Star Game was a simple tryout for Diaz to demonstrate his skills at the plate and he did not disappoint.
The Rockies are in last place in the National League with a record of 34-57 and they are almost certain to be sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline. The deadline is just two and a half weeks away and Diaz unfortunately is on a contract year and it will be likely he will not resign with the Rockies. With that being said, it makes perfect sense for the Rockies to trade him now.
If traded now, the Rockies will have the opportunity to capitalize on the moment and get a decent amount of young prospects to develop in the future. Last year, the Rockies made the mistake of not being sellers at the trade deadline and right now they don't have much to show for it.
This year, Diaz has been one of the best catchers in all of baseball despite finishing 3rd in NL Voting. He has put up numbers that are similar and if not better then Sean Murphy of the Atlanta Braves and Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Franchise catchers is becoming a myth of the past. Players like Buster Posey and Yadier Molina are retired and are out of the game. Salvador Perez is likely to retire after this season. The mark for catchers has shifted entirely and the opportunity to find a catcher who can hit and field is now what it used to be. However, the opportunity to obtain a veteran catcher this late in the season can be a difference-maker for any team.
What if I told you, a catcher who can hit and play defense might be available?
Elias Diaz presents a rare opportunity for any team with aspirations of winning the World Series. He is not only an outstanding defensive catcher, but he also possesses the ability to make consistent contact with the ball, making him an asset for the Rockies. In fact, he ranks third among all catchers in baseball with an impressive average of .277 and fourth in RBI's with 45.
Diaz has been a reliable clutch hitter for the Rockies throughout the year, similar to his performance in the All-Star game. This past June, Diaz demonstrated his ability to come up big for a team when he hit a go-ahead grand slam in the 8th inning against the Los Angeles Angels, giving the Rockies a 7-4 lead. Unfortunately for fans, Diaz has not been able to showcase his skillset and opportunities on a national stage due to the poor play of the Rockies this year. But when given the opportunity, he typically comes through for the Rockies and fans everywhere witnessed that at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.
Teams expected to try and trade for Diaz
- New York Yankees
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Miami Marlins
- Tampa Bay Rays