6/2/2023 Rockies Open Three Game Series Against The Kansas City Royals
The Rockies are set to begin a three-game road series this weekend against the Kansas City Royals. Colorado is looking to get back in the win column after losing four straight in Arizona during the week. The Rockies showed stretches during May where they are a very good team as they went 15-13. Unfortunately over the last two weeks, they were swept by the Texas Rangers and the Diamondbacks and this has ultimately set them back from potentially being in third place in the NL West.
The last month, the team was heavily carried by some of their younger talent like Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar while receiving help from veteran players like Elias Diaz, Brent Suter and a late-month emergence from both Ryan McMahon and Jurickson Profar.
In the last 15 games, McMahon has been on a hot streak with an impressive batting average of .333, an on-base percentage of .433, and a slugging percentage of .667, resulting in an outstanding OPS of 1.100. He even set a new personal record by hitting a home run in four consecutive games. McMahon is currently the team's top leader in terms of home runs and RBI's, and he has successfully silenced critics who had doubts about his abilities earlier in the year.
Profar is currently hitting .298/.333/.426 and has done an excellent job in changing his approach at the plate. He has done an excellent job at getting on base as he currently has 14 hits with three walks and has only struck out seven times during this stretch. He also has seven RBI's, four doubles and one triple and is looking to carry that momentum into the month of June.
The Rockies are entering a series they could very easily win as the Royals are in fifth place in the AL Central with a record of 17-39. The Royals are projected to have right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles on the mound. Lyles is currently looking for his first win of the year as he has an overall record of 0-9 with a 7.30 ERA in 61.2 innings pitched.
The Rockies are giving the nod to 35 year old right handed pitcher Chase Anderson who has been very good so far for the Rockies.
Anderson was picked up by the Rockies on May 12. and has pitched in a total of three games so far. He currently has a 0-0 record with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched this year.
While this weekend is filled with promise, it is worth noting that long-time Royals great, Mike Moustakas is making a return to the place he called home for the first eight years of his career. Moustakas is currently 34 years old and has been a shell of his former self. The last time he hit over 30 home runs was with Milwaukee in 2019. Right now, Moustakas is hitting .241/.323/.380 with two home runs and 13 RBI's. This year could be his last year in professional baseball as he is currently on a one year deal. I would expect lots of emotions in this series and expect to see Moustakas receive some at-bats in every game whether it's starting the game at 1st/DH or coming in to pinch hit.
Projected lineup
1. DH Charlie Blackmon
2. LF Jurickson Profar
3. 3B Ryan McMahon
4. C Elias Diaz
5. CF Brenton Doyle
6. SS Ezequiel Tovar
7. RF Randal Grichuck
8. 1B Nolan Jones
9. 2B Harold Castro
Where to find the game?
Fans will be able to watch game on AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain and avaialbe to listen on radio at KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM.
First pitch is set to begin at 7:10 CT, 6:10 MT