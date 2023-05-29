Is Ryan McMahon starting to turn it around?
After a much forgettable start to the 2023 season, Ryan McMahon has finally started to find a hitting groove over the weekend as the Colorado Rockies won two games out of three over the New York Mets.
McMahon has now homered in three straight games for the Rockies and has tied his career high of consecutive games with a home run which dates back to Aug. of 2019.
McMahon also went six for 11 in hitting and racked in a total of eight RBI's including five today which put him ahead of catcher Elias Diaz for the team lead. Strikeouts have been an issue for McMahon as well this season as he currently leads the team with 65, a number that he nor the team wishes to see. However, over the weekend, he only struck out twice for the Rockies. While three games is a small sample size, it is a major positive that will help any struggling player regain confidence.
According to a story from Yahoo Sports, McMahon is starting to gain that confidence back and refers to baseball as a humbling game. "You can go from the top of the world to the bottom real quick. I definitely feel better with what I'm doing.”
Speaking of confidence, it was McMahon's home run yesterday that put the Rockies in the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning yesterday that was launched to the second deck in right field at Coors Field.
A week before this series, McMahon was hitting .215 with four home runs and 18 RBI's, and a total of 54 strikeouts.
Over the last seven days, he has improved significantly with an average of .320, 10 RBI's, three home runs, and one stolen base.
McMahon was once the number two prospect in the Rockies organization and made his Major League debut in 2017. After a breakout season in 2021 where he hit 23 home runs and 83 RBI's, McMahon and the Rockies agreed to a six year $70 million contract extension that will keep him in Colorado until 2027.
The Rockies are heading back on the road this week and will open a four game series against the second place Arizona Diamondbacks.