Rockies claim Chase Anderson off waivers
The Colorado Rockies are looking to add more pitching depth to the starting rotation by making a big move today by claiming Chase Anderson off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Per Jon Heyman.
Heyman also reported that Anderson was designated for assignment to make room for left handed free agent pitcher Jake Diekman. A move that probably means the Rays were looking for a southpaw to join their bullpen.
Colorado will be Anderson’s third team already this year as he was traded to Tampa Bay from the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations.
Anderson began the season in the minor leagues for the Reds but after being traded he was brought to the Rays Major League roster. So far, he has only pitched in two games for a total of five innings. It's worth mentioning that he has yet to give up a run and has only allowed two hits in those games.
The Rockies' decision to make this move suggests that they have identified something valuable in him that could enhance their rotation or bullpen. General manager Bill Schmidt has expressed his efforts to strengthen the team's pitching, and this move may contribute to that objective.
Anderson has the potential to serve as a valuable sixth-man starter or occasional bullpen contributor for the Rockies, depending on their needs. During the 2017 season, he was a notable member of the Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation, boasting an impressive record of 12-4, a 2.74 ERA, and 133 strikeouts.
Anderson has been chosen to fill the last spot on the team's roster, which became available after an outfielder Yonathan Daza was designated for assignment over the weekend.
Anderson’s contract is only worth up to one year of MLB service and he is expected to make his Rockies debut on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, per Suzie Hunter.