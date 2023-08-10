3 Rockies who will have a great series against the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Rockies are set to begin a four game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here are three players who could have a big weekend for Colorado.
2. Nolan Jones
If you don't know the name yet, remember it now. Young outfielder Nolan Jones has been phenomenal since being brought up in late May.
Over the last 15 games, Jones has been a run-scoring machine for the Rockies with a total of three home runs, 9 RBI's, 15 hits, and a .288 batting average.
On Tuesday night, he was the young hero Rockies fans have been desperate to see as he delivered huge for the team with a two-home run evening that helped give the team a 7-3 bizarre victory over the Brewers where the Rockies had three straight runs from walks in the 10th inning against Milwaukee.
Jones, is looking for redemption this weekend after immensley struggling against the Dodgers at home in June. During that series, he only recorded one hit and drew three walks.
While Rockies hitters typically thrive at home and struggle on the road, it has been a polar opposite for Jones. This year, he is hitting .295 with six home runs, 17 RBI's, eight doubles, 13 walks and an OPS of .918 on road games. I would expect Jones to continue his road dominance this weekend against Los Angeles and really start to make himself stand out as a future star in this sport.