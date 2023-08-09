Rockies prospects have an incredible Tuesday night
Last night Nolan Jones hit's two home runs while the Rockies manage to win 7-3 by drawing three straight walks. Followed by that, the Rockies made some notable internal moves in their farm.
Before winning a thrilling 7-3, 10-inning game on the road against the Milwuakee Brewers, the Colorado Rockies had an eventful day that revolved around young prospects.
To start things off, it was announced the organization was having some of their top prospects advance to the next level of minor league baseball, making it seem a lot quicker they will be on the major league roster in the near future. Followed by that, rookie outfielder Nolan Jones had himself quite the game against the Brewers.
Nolan Jones has heroic day against the Brewers
During the game yesterday, Jones hit two home runs and finished the day going 2-4. His first home run happened in the fourth inning, with a 3-2 count and two outs. Jones hit a deep ball perfectly to left-center field. Later in the seventh inning, after Elias Diaz tied the game 2-2 with a home run, Jones followed up with his 11th home run of the year, hitting a line drive to right field.
With his 11th home run in the seventh inning today, Jones and his teammate Ezequiel Tovar are now the third pair of rookies in Rockies franchise history to hit 10+ home runs in a season.
Another young rookie who came up big last night for the Rockies was rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle. All year, the story surrounding Doyle has been how great of a defender he has been for Colorado but how he has needed to find his swing. While he did not emmulate his fellow teammate in Jones by launching one out of the stadium, he did manage to lay out a perfect bunt along the left third base line to not only advance the runners but get himself on base and load the bases for Cole Tucker.
Once Tucker was up, he was able to draw a game leading walk to make the score 4-3. The Rockies then managed to walk two more times before Jones hit a sacrifice fly to bring Tucker home and give the game it's final score.
Moving on up
Before yesterday's game, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reported the Rockies made some interesting moves within the organization. The team promoted No. 13 prospect Hunter Goodman and recent trade acquisition Victor Vodnik to Triple-A. Vodnik was acquired by the Rockies just before the deadline for former relief pitcher Pierce Johnson. They also went on to promote infielder Sterlin Thompson from single-A affiliate, the Spokane Indians to double-A affiliate, the Hartford Yardgoats.
Goodman went on to make his debut last night for the Isotopes and hit a grand slam in the eigth inning against the Round Rock Express. In AA, Goodman hit a total of 25 home runs with 78 RBI's with an OPS of .848.
Since being traded to Colorado a little over two weeks ago, Vodnik has been lights out in Hartford going 2-2 in save opportunities, and has not given up a run in six innings pitched within his four appearances which made the decision to move him up to AAA all much easier.
Thompson has been on fire this year, the young outfielder from Longmont CO. is hitting .318 with seven home runs, 39 rbi's and 14 stolen bases. Thompson could be a name that we see on the Rockies roster come this time next year.