3 Rockies players who could be traded before Opening Day
With many battles for roster spots this spring, we take a look at 3 Rockies players who could be on the way out the door before the year starts.
By Tanner Vogt
Spring training is a time that fans get super excited. We finally have baseball, we get to see our favorite players in uniform, taking the diamond and competing. Everyone is all in the same environment with baseball going on non-stop in Arizona. For diehard fans, being in spring training is the dream; you get to spend time really close to players that you don't experience at the major league stadiums. It also allows you the opportunity to see veterans like Kris Bryant, Kyle Freeland and Ryan McMahon at the same time you see young prospects like Adael Amador, Jordan Beck, Julio Carreras and Jaden Hill.
We all look forward to seeing these guys take the field, imagining what they will do for the Rockies both in 2024 as well as in their career. Unfortunately, for a majority of the players, their careers may take them elsewhere one way or another. Today we take a look at three players that could be on their way out of town before opening day 2024.
Alan Trejo
The Rockies have a lack of middle infield depth, so why would they trade away one of the suspected backups in the middle for 2024? Well, Trejo is a backup, but he just isn't that great. Trejo filled in quite a bit in 2023, playing 82 games, posting an OPS+ of just 63 with no power or base stealing ability. Trejo is fine minor league depth, but he should not be counted on as a backup. If something were to happen in the middle of the infield, the Rockies might be better off giving someone like Julio Carreras a shot at claiming an infield role.
Trejo isn't going to fetch much, if anything, in a trade, but that doesn't mean that you can't get some value out of him. The Rockies could send Trejo to a team looking to add some upper-level major league depth as a potential third our fourth middle infield option. Trejo doesn't have much value, but he might be able to fet you a lottery ticket like a 17- or 18-year-old prospect in the DSL or rookie ball (which is a risk the Rockies should be taking at this point).