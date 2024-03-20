3 questions the Rockies already answered during spring training, 1 they haven't
No one is claiming this starting job
By Tanner Vogt
We are just over a week away from Opening Day 2024, and it has been a very exciting spring for Rockies fans. We have gotten to watch (I use that term loosely considering the lack of actual TV time) a lot of the Rockies veterans who have looked really solid this spring. We have also gotten to see a lot of up-and-coming Rockies prospects who have looked really good, proving that this Rockies system is in a better spot than most think.
Spring training generally comes with many position battles, veterans fighting against each other to prove themselves in the league; youngsters are fighting to make their first Opening Day roster; veterans are trying to fight off the young, top prospects, looking to extend their careers. The Rockies were in a position this spring with only a couple of position battles, however there were some question marks. Today, we look and three questions the Rockies have answered this spring, and one we are still searching for the final answer to.
3 Rockies questions they've answered at spring training
Who are the #4 and #5 starting pitchers in the rotation this year?
Coming into the spring, the biggest question mark was in the starting rotation. After losing two of the club's top three starting pitchers last year (German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela) to Tommy John surgery, there was uncertainty surrounding how the rest of the rotation would shake out.
Last year, we saw 15 different pitchers make at least one start for the Rockies, something that will hopefully change this year with some stability. The Rockies added a couple of veterans in Cal Quantrill and Dakota Hudson; that paired with stable veteran Kyle Freeland should provide some quality innings. They have a number of options to fill in the rest of those innings, but they need to see someone step up and stake their claim as a valuable part of the rotation.
The battle for the final two rotation spots was said to be between Dakota Hudson, Ryan Feltner and Peter Lambert. All three have been shaky this spring, but it's spring training and not a lot can be put into it. Hudson is likely the favorite for one of the spots, given the veterans status and the fact that the team signed him to a contract as a free agent.
Ryan Feltner looked really good last year before an injury. This spring, Feltner has sort of struggled (albeit in a limited number of innings); he has thrown just six innings, but has given up seven hits, four walks, just five strikeouts and has an ERA of 9.00. Most of the damage came in one start when he threw just one inning, giving up five hits, five runs, and walked two.
Lambert has been a little better this spring, with 12.1 innings, 12 hits, four walks, 10 strikeouts and a 5.11 ERA. Lambert made some starts last year and rotated in the bullpen as well. Lambert may work his way into some regular appearances in the rotation this year again,.
As things currently stand, the final two rotation spots should go to Hudson and Feltner. Though Hudson is the veteran, I wouldn't be surprised if Lambert is solid at the beginning of the year, they move Hudson to the bullpen. Hudson is a name to watch at the trade deadline and though this question has been answered, it will certainly shake up throughout the year.