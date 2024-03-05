3 Position battles that will define Rockies spring training and who wins them
As spring training gets underway, we take a look at a few position groups that could be fighting for a roster spot on the 2024 opening day roster
By Tanner Vogt
These 3 power hitters will slug it out for 2 roster spots
The Rockies have a lack of middle of the order thump; they have a few guys that could provide that production, but just haven't proven that they can do it consistently yet. This spring we will see a battle for a spot that will most likely fill multiple positions and it will come down to who makes the team, for what those positions are.
This spring, former first round pick, Michael Toglia, will battle it out with former top prospect, Elehuris Montero and one of the biggest sluggers in the Rockies farm system, Hunter Goodman. They each come with a crazy amount of power and could very well touch 30 bombs in any given season, it's just a matter of dialing in their swing and putting it all together.
Michael Toglia has had nearly 450 plate appearances at Triple-A, and has dominted the competition with 23 home runs. Toglia issue in 2023, when making his major league debut, was strikeouts. He struck out nearly 30% of the time and really struggled from the right side of the plate. He will need to prove the strikeouts are not an issue this spring to make the opening day roster (so far he is at six strikeouts in 17 plate appearances, a 35% strikeout rate).
Elehuris Montero is probably the favorite to make the opening day roster, as he has done nothing short of obliterate Triple-A pitching, with impressive walk and strikeout numbers. he got a good look at the major leagues in 2023, playing 85 games, hitting 11 home runs, but a whopping 36.16% strikeout rate. Montero has looked to gotten this under control this spring, though its early (two strikeouts in 16 plate appearances, a 12.5% strikeout rate).
Hunter Goodman might be the odd man out here, but he has proven an ability to dominate Triple-A pitching. In just 15 Triple-A games, he hit nine home runs, slugging .903, those are some video game numbers! Goodman can fill in at catcher, play some right field and rotate in at first base, though his bat will be what proves he can make this team.