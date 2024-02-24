Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: A surprising infielder makes the club
With the first game of Spring Training of 2024 in the books, we take a look at our first Opening Day roster projection
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies Bench
- (C) Jacob Stallings
- (1B/C/RF) Hunter Goodman
- (1B/3B) Elehuris Montero
- (IF) Coco Montes
Stallings will be the backup catcher here while Goodman could be an emergency catcher. Goodman, however, will get a lot of run in the corner outfield spots, while getting some looks at first base. This could be a breakout year for Goodman after hitting 70 home runs in the minor leagues the last two years. Montero will have a solid spring, earning him the job over fellow corner infielder and former top prospect, Michael Toglia. The surprise here is Coco Montes, who I predict will get the final roster spot due in part to his ability to play all three infield positions. Montes slashed .317.400/.551 with 22 home runs and 11 stolen bases in Triple-A last year.
Projected to start on IL
- (RP) Daniel Bard
- (RP) Lucas Gilbreath
- (SP) German Marquez
- (SP) Antonio Senzatela
Fans received good news when Bard's injury timeline was shortened by a couple of weeks. Gilbreath is recovering from Tommy John surgery, sitting out all of 2023 and should start the season on the IL, making his debut further into the season. While Senzatela will miss all of 2023 (except maybe a couple of minor league appearances later in the year), German Marquez is expected back sometime shortly after the trade deadline.
Key Rockies starting 2024 in minor leagues
- (1B/3B) Michael Toglia
- (OF) Bradley Zimmer
- (RP) Ty Blach
- (C) Drew Romo
- (IF) Aaron Schunk
- (IF) Coco Montes
- (3B) Warming Bernabel
- (IF) Julio Carreras
Not a lot of surprises here, except for maybe Toglia getting beat out by Montero, but thats more of a preference thing right now. This spring will go a long ways in showing which corner infielder deserves that roster spot. A couple of dark horse candidates to take a roster spot from someone like Coco Montes is Aaron Schunk or Alan Trejo (though Trejo is the only one that has played shortstop and struggled last year). Prospects Drew Romo and Julio Carreras are both guys that could see some time this year as well.
