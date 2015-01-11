Seriously, are the Rockies in on James Shields?
By Hayden Kane
The Colorado Rockies would have to be considered the longest of shots to sign free agent starting pitcher James Shields, but recent rumors at least keep the question of Colorado’s interest alive.
Let’s be clear: this is not an attempt by some fan boy to wish a long shot into reality. Rather, this is an attempt by a fan boy to point out the exact scenario of how things might play out if the Rockies were pursuing a top free agent pitcher.
More from Colorado Rockies Rumors
- Colorado Rockies: Could recent injuries change their offseason philosophy?
- 3 free agents the Colorado Rockies should already be targeting
- The Colorado Rockies should take a flier on outfielder Franmil Reyes
- MLB trade rumors: Rockies could deal Chad Kuhl, Carlos Estévez on Trade Deadline Day
- 7 trade destinations for Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard
If the Rockies could ever convince James Shields to seriously consider them, there are valid arguments to be made for new general manager Jeff Bridich to pursue that course of action. While that can be exciting to think about, the reality is that Colorado would probably have to overpay significantly or hypnotize Shields to get him to choose pitching in Colorado over options like Boston, Chicago, or whatever other teams emerge as suitors.
Keep that in mind when you read this update on Shields from Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe:
"If one team has offered a five-year, $110 million contract, why hasn’t Shields signed? It may be that he doesn’t want to play for the team that made the offer, one National League GM has speculated."
Are you telling me that the Rockies couldn’t be the team that he doesn’t want to pitch for? What would it take to turn down $110 million? The idea of pitching half of your games in Coors Field for your age 33-38 seasons might do the trick, no?
More from Rox Pile
- A Colorado Rockies Thanksgiving
- Colorado Rockies: What if Todd Helton had played football instead?
- Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon out for the season
- Colorado Rockies: Injuries shift look of roster ahead of Dodgers series
- Colorado Rockies: Has Sean Bouchard earned a second look in 2023?
This offer could have come from another National League team, of course. Maybe the offer came from the San Diego Padres but Shields said he won’t pitch for them unless they switch back to the brown and yellow color scheme. Or maybe the Los Angeles Dodgers made an offer but he doesn’t like the traffic.
Maybe. But I am here to tell you that the Rockies fit the bill as well as any team when we are talking about Shields turning his nose up at five years and $110 million.
Even if the team that made the supposed offer isn’t the Rockies, I still see this as a learning moment. We can cry and yell for the Rockies to get over it and pursue big name free agent pitchers, but it is going to take a willing player on the other side of the table to actually make that a possibility.
The Rockies might not be in on James Shields at all, but if they are, I cannot help but wonder if they are the team with the pending offer on the table that will end up watching him sign with the Yankees for less money, or whatever.
But hey, Kyle Kendrick, am I right guys?