Rockies infielder wants to cement himself as one of the best at his position

Kyle Karros mentioned he grew up modeling his game after former Rockies great Nolan Arenado, with both players sharing California roots.

Arenado made his debut with the Rockies on April 23, 2013—surprisingly, against the team he currently plays for, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Nado was a 5x All-Star, 4x Silver Slugger, and 4x Platinum Glove winner with the Rockies, and had kids all over the state of Colorado emulating his defensive wizardry at the hot corner.

Arenado was shipped to St. Louis in 2021, and Ryan McMahon took over the hot corner. Fast-forward a few years, and McMahon gets traded to the New York Yankees. Now it all comes full circle—Karros gets to man the same spot where his idol once played for the exact same team.

Kyle Karros grew up watching Nolan Arenado. His first game this spring was against the future HOFer on Friday.



On Sunday, he went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Karros is ready to impact the Rockies.



10 consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, 6 Platinum Gloves, 5 Silver Slugger Awards, and 8 All-Star selections—that's a legacy tough to match, let alone surpass. But Karros is up for the challenge.

Rockies head coach Warren Schaeffer has voiced his support for Karros, saying he expects him to be a Gold Glove-caliber player for years to come.

Though we're only three games into spring training, Karros has looked solid in his limited action.

The third baseman is 3-for-5 in Cactus League play, including a three-hit performance in Colorado's 9-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

All three hits were singles as he scored twice with one RBI and two stolen bases.

All signs point to Karros opening the 2026 season as the Rockies' starting third baseman. His glove will be his calling card, but if he can hit anywhere close to how he did in the minors, Colorado will have a solid player for years to come.