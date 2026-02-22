Jordan Beck, Kyle Karros shine in Rockies' Cactus League loss to Rangers

The Rockies issued 11 walks in Sunday's spring training loss to Texas, their third exhibition game of the season.

MLB.com listed Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland as the starter for today's game against the Texas Rangers. He didn't start.

Instead, reliever Jimmy Herget got the nod and threw a scoreless first inning without allowing a hit, recording one strikeout.

Rockies regulars Jordan Beck and Kyle Karros powered the offense early before leaving the game. Beck went 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Karros had a perfect 3-for-3 day (all singles) with two runs scored.

Colorado led 5-4 entering the fifth inning, where Texas pounced on Rockies reliever Parker Mushinski.

Mushinski lasted just 0.2 innings, surrendering five runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two.

Evan Shawver replaced Mushinski and struck out the first batter he faced, but then gave up a bases-clearing double to Jonah Bride that handed the Rangers a two-run lead.

It was a well-placed slider on the lower part of the zone, and he made solid contact with a good swing.

News and notes from Colorado's 9-5 loss to Texas

Rockies No. 11 prospect Zac Veen went 1-for-3 with an RBI single that drove in Karros in the second inning.

Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik got roughed up in his second-inning appearance, surrendering two runs on two hits and a walk.

Rockies No. 20 prospect Welinton Herrera surrendered two runs on three hits in the sixth inning, walking one and striking out one.

Rockies No. 22 prospect Michael Prosecky threw a scoreless inning in relief, walking two batters and striking out one.