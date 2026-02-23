Rockies depth rotation piece sidelined for entire 2026 season

Pierson Ohl received some bad news Monday morning: he'll undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2026 season.

#Rockies RHP Pierson Ohl, obtained from the #Twins after a solid finish to last year, will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and miss the season. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) February 23, 2026

That's a tough break for the right-handed pitcher the team acquired from the Minnesota Twins—along with Eduard Julien—in exchange for Jace Kaminska.

He was expected to be a depth rotational piece for Colorado's pitching staff this season and could even fill a reliever role.

Ohl pitched in 30 innings for the Twins last season, featuring in more of a reliever role as he made his MLB Debut on July 29, 2025. He posted a 5.10 ERA and 27 strikeouts with the big club.

He also had a 2.40 ERA in the minors over 71.1 innings pitched.

The right-hander's pitch mix includes a 4-seam fastball, cutter, curveball, changeup, and occasional knuckleball. He learned the pitch from teammate Cory Lewis in Triple-A.

The Rockies are a little better equipped than in years past for an injury like this.

Colorado invested roughly $19 million into veteran starters Michael Lorenzen (set to pitch today against the White Sox), Jose Quintana, and Tomoyuki Sugano this offseason to add depth and experience while mentoring their younger players.

Colorado aims to upgrade a rotation that posted a 5.99 ERA last season after losing starters German Marquez (free agent), Austin Gomber (released), and Bradley Blalock (trade).

You'd think those veteran free agents will get a crack at the rotation, with players like Chase Dollander, Ryan Felter, and Kyle Freeland expected to round out the spots. Tanner Gordon is also a name to consider.

Colorado also has promising starters Sean Sullivan and Gabriel Hughes waiting in the wings, plus McCade Brown, who made his MLB debut last season.

One pitcher to watch this spring training is right-hander Antonio Senzatela.

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer is still voicing support for the longest-tenured Colorado player, even giving him a shot as the club's Cactus League opening day starter this past week against Arizona.

Senzatela surrendered one run on three hits over two innings in Colorado's 3-2 loss. The lone run came off the bat of former Rockies star Nolan Arenado in the second inning—a solo home run on a hanging slider.

While a rotation spot might not be ideal for Antonio right away, a role as a long reliever or mid-inning guy could be a solid starting point. He can also serve as rotation depth if injuries arise.