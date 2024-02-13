With Soler to the Giants, the Rockies are staring down back-to-back 100 loss seasons
In an already competitive NL West, the Dodgers, Giants and Diamondbacks continue to separate themselves from the rest of the division.
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies were not good in 2023. It wasn’t a secret that the team had no intentions of contending, but a group of veteran bats seemed like it could at least hold their own at the major league level, and to a certain extent, some of them did (see Grichuk and Diaz). The team still lost 103 games and showed that there was a lot of work to be done for this franchise.
Fast forward to this offseason and little has been done to improve the team. This is all by design, in an effort to get the youngsters more playing time. No doubt there will be free agents the Rockies will wish they had signed, but we know what the Rockies are doing this offseason and where they stand.
On Monday night, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted out that the Giants and right-handed slugger were in agreement on a three-year deal. This move will have little impact on the Rockies overall plan this year which won’t be dictated by wins and losses. This will have a lot of impact on the Rockies efforts to not repeat another 100-loss season. In one of the best divisions in baseball, the Rockies will have to see some dramatic changes, along with a few breakout seasons to stay under the 100-loss threshold.
The Giants added Soler Monday night, while also adding Korean star, Jung-Hoo Lee and former ace, Robbie Ray earlier this offseason. The Giants only won 79 games last season, but figure to be in a lot better position and should compete for a playoff spot this year. The Dodgers have had the best offseason, probably in MLB history, adding one of the best baseball players ever in Shohei Ohtani, along with Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They didn’t drop there, though, adding solid veterans, Teoscar Hernandez and James Paxton. They also brought back one of the best pitchers in this era and franchise icon, Clayton Kershner. The Diamondbacks may have had one of the most overlooked off seasons after making their way to the World Series last year. The Diamondbacks struck early adding third base slugger, Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Mariners, followed up by a surprise move by signing a very solid pitcher in Eduardo Rodriguez. Then they resigned outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr and added Joc Pederson (who is expected to be the primary DH). The Padres haven’t done a lot to change from last year (though they won 82 games last year), except from losing Juan Soto in a trade with the Yankees.
There is little doubt that the Rockies will be the last place team in this division, and it shouldn't be particularly close. It would be nice to see the Rockies get 65-70 wins this year but after the offseason that this division has had, they might be staring down another 100-loss season.
