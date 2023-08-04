What does the Rockies Starting Rotation and bullpen look like after MLB Trade Deadline
Following the MLB Trade Deadline, the Rockies were finally sellers and were able to find the strength to move on from aging veteran pieces in the lineup.
The Rockies went ahead and moved on from a total of five players, two relievers and three hitters. The biggest suprise to me was seeing Brent Suter not being traded for despite having a dominating year in Colorado and arguably the team's best weapon out of the bullpen.
Regardless, it's time to see just how the Rockies pitching staff has been affected following the deadline and what the current state of the starting rotation and bullpen is right now.
Starting Rotation:
LHP: Kyle Freeland
LHP: Austin Gomber
RHP: Peter Lambert
LHP Ty Blach
RHP: Chris Flexen
Bullpen:
LHP: Brent Suter
RHP: Jake Bird
RHP: Daniel Bard
RHP: Matt Koch
RHP: Tommy Doyle
RHP: Connor Seabold
LHP Justin Bruihl
Closing Pitcher:
RHP: Justin Lawrence
Injured List
RHP: Chase Anderson
RHP: Ryan Feltner
RHP: Antonio Senzatela
RHP: Matt Carasiti
RHP: Nick Mears
RHP: Germán Márquez