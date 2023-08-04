Grading Rockies MLB Trade Deadline Moves
With the trade deadline finally over, it's time to look over the moves Colorado made and see what kind of talent they acquired.
With being three days removed from the MLB trade deadline, the Rockies did the complete opposite of last year and became sellers at the deadline.
The decision to move on from impending free agents might be the best move they could've made at this year's deadline. The Rockies were able to move on from guys who were likely to not return and instead were able to rejuvenate the farm system by acquiring young pitching to the organization.
This year, the Rockies have been one of the worst teams in baseball with a record of 42-66.
Despite having one of the worst records in all of baseball and not making the playoffs since 2018, the Rockies owe it to their fans to build a young, promising team that they can grow with in the future. By doing so, the obvious move is to acquire youth and develop those players. This year, we have had a small sample taste of that youth movement in Colorado with names like Nolan Jones, Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle. The Rockies also had a pretty successful draft this year as well by acquiring guys like RHP Chase Dollander in the first round and Catcher, infielder and outfielder Cole Carrigg from San Diego State University.
Teams like the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Baltimore Orioles have taken this route in recent years and now, the success is starting to show as all three teams should be playing meaningful games in October this year. The Rockies are following this path and are now starting to build the foundation of what this organization can be in the future.
This year, the writing on the wall is very obvious in Colorado and that is the team lacks quality pitching. I decided to go through each move General Manager Bill Schmidt has made over the past week and grade each move individually.