What does Rockies lineup look like after MLB Trade Deadline
With the Rockies embracing becoming sellers at the deadline, it's important for the team to embrace the youth culture that is building from within
Now that the MLB Trade Deadline is officially over, the Rockies can put their complete attention focused on the team's ongoing rebuild.
While the team still features some veterans who were on the trade block at the beginning of last month, the Rockies lineup will look much different as the team recently lost C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk.
The most important thing for the Rockies at this point is to let the kids play and let them see major league at bats. Remember, this year is now for the future and fans have to remember that patience is key. If things go exactly to plan, the Rockies could be contenders again in 2025.