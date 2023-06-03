Veterans on the Rockies who had a bounce back month of May
Chase Anderson
Chase Anderson made his way to the Rockies clubhouse after being claimed on waivers on May 12. Before pitching for the Rockies, Anderson is a 35-year-old right-hander who played for both the Reds and Rays in 2023. During his time in Cincinnati, he never actually pitched in a regular season game. At the beginning of May, he was traded to the Rays for cash considerations and only pitched in two games.
In Colorado, he has proven to be one of the top pitchers in the team's starting rotation. Over the course of last month, he started five games and played in three of them. By the end of the month, he had pitched a total of 20.2 innings, with a remarkable 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts.
The decision to pick up Anderson seemed to be a move of desperation by the Rockies but it is clearly paying off heavily in their favor. Anderson is now starting to see regular starting pitching action in the rotation.